JP Morgan Upgrades Pentair (PNR)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.75% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pentair is $104.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.75% from its latest reported closing price of $97.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pentair is 4,376MM, an increase of 7.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pentair. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNR is 0.19%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 169,057K shares. The put/call ratio of PNR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,166K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,975K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,380K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 95.24% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,969K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,062K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,610K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,691K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 12.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,473K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,334K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Pentair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources, from great tasting water straight from the kitchen faucet, to industrial water management and everywhere in between. We deliver solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy water, and sustainable applications that help ensure the health of the world. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life. Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion and has approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.