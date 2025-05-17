JP Morgan Upgrades Pentair (BIT:1PNR)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Pentair (BIT:1PNR) from Neutral to Overweight.

There are 1,373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pentair. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PNR is 0.19%, an increase of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 169,018K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,166K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PNR by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,975K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,380K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PNR by 95.24% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,969K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,062K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PNR by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,610K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,691K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PNR by 12.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,473K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,334K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PNR by 0.48% over the last quarter.

