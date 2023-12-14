JP Morgan Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.79% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is 15.44. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.79% from its latest reported closing price of 16.74.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is 2,819MM, an increase of 3.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PK is 0.22%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 222,770K shares. The put/call ratio of PK is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,165K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,358K shares, representing a decrease of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 76.69% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,349K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,881K shares, representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 6,835K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,020K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 16.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,742K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,541K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 2.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,233K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,224K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

