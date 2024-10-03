JP Morgan Upgrades Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.92% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Par Pacific Holdings is $24.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 32.92% from its latest reported closing price of $18.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Par Pacific Holdings is 6,145MM, a decrease of 29.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARR is 0.15%, an increase of 18.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 59,526K shares. The put/call ratio of PARR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,889K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,953K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares , representing an increase of 32.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 9.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,718K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 33.49% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,537K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 28.12% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,436K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 24.42% over the last quarter.

Par Pacific Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.