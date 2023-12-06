JP Morgan Upgrades Ovintiv (OVV)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.65% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ovintiv is 59.65. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 40.65% from its latest reported closing price of 42.41.

The projected annual revenue for Ovintiv is 12,780MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1004 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.38%, an increase of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 282,903K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 28,307K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,360K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 21.66% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 15,511K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,520K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,598K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 45.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,931K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,426K shares, representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 30.78% over the last quarter.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI holds 7,764K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,706K shares, representing a decrease of 89.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 27.81% over the last quarter.

Ovintiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ovintiv Inc. is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company organized in Delaware and headquartered in Denver, United States. It was founded and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, under its previous name Encana.

