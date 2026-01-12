JP Morgan Upgrades Oportun Financial (OPRT)

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Oportun Financial (NasdaqGS:OPRT) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.98% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oportun Financial is $8.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 68.98% from its latest reported closing price of $5.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oportun Financial is 1,354MM, an increase of 90.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oportun Financial. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRT is 0.10%, an increase of 17.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 37,156K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRT is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,937K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Findell Capital Management holds 2,568K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares , representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 36.76% over the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 1,958K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,516K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,471K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 59.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.