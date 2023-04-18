JP Morgan Upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.88% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is $65.86. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.88% from its latest reported closing price of $60.49.

The projected annual revenue for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is $2,040MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 195K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing a decrease of 65.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 61.21% over the last quarter.

FNK - First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VRGWX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALEIX - Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth Fund Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 3.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLLI is 0.24%, a decrease of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 77,790K shares. The put/call ratio of OLLI is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is known for its assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. The company offers name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. currently operates 394 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States.

