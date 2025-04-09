JP Morgan Upgrades Nu Holdings (MUN:M1Z)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Nu Holdings (MUN:M1Z) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.12% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nu Holdings is 13,08 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7,20 € to a high of 18,37 €. The average price target represents an increase of 49.12% from its latest reported closing price of 8,77 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Holdings is 14,901MM, an increase of 170.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M1Z is 0.86%, an increase of 17.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 3,516,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 238,875K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247,999K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 27.68% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 234,332K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250,928K shares , representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 21.67% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 224,979K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210,103K shares , representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 16.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 111,613K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,878K shares , representing a decrease of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 88.09% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 99,706K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,884K shares , representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 27.11% over the last quarter.

