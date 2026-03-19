JP Morgan Upgrades Nomura Holdings, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NMR)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Nomura Holdings, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:NMR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.10% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nomura Holdings, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $8.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.52 to a high of $10.16. The average price target represents an increase of 11.10% from its latest reported closing price of $7.66 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Nomura Holdings, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 1,565,565MM, a decrease of 23.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 81.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomura Holdings, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMR is 0.03%, an increase of 40.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.70% to 84,408K shares. The put/call ratio of NMR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 13,152K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,931K shares , representing an increase of 24.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 44.12% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 12,696K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,299K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,229K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,054K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,511K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 76.67% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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