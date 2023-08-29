JP Morgan Upgrades Noah Holdings Ltd - ADR (NOAH)

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Noah Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE:NOAH) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.50% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Noah Holdings Ltd - ADR is 21.53. The forecasts range from a low of 16.46 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 77.50% from its latest reported closing price of 12.13.

The projected annual revenue for Noah Holdings Ltd - ADR is 542MM, a decrease of 83.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noah Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOAH is 0.28%, an increase of 8.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 27,891K shares. The put/call ratio of NOAH is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 6,720K shares representing 10.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,390K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,389K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 46.95% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 3,300K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 2,602K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Tiger Pacific Capital holds 2,137K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Noah Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Noah Holdings Limited is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first nine months of 2020, Noah distributed RMB73.4 billion (US$10.8 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.7 billion (US$22.9 billion) as of September 30, 2020.

