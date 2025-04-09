JP Morgan Upgrades Noah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NOAH)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Noah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:NOAH) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.76% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Noah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $13.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 73.76% from its latest reported closing price of $7.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Noah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 663MM, a decrease of 74.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOAH is 0.19%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 28,573K shares. The put/call ratio of NOAH is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 6,720K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,261K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,828K shares , representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 39.78% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 2,989K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares , representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 26.72% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,955K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 84.13% over the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 1,953K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Noah Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Noah Holdings Limited is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first nine months of 2020, Noah distributed RMB73.4 billion (US$10.8 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.7 billion (US$22.9 billion) as of September 30, 2020.

