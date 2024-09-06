JP Morgan Upgrades NIO (NIOIF)

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for NIO (OTCPK:NIOIF) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.01% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for NIO is $8.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.01 to a high of $19.82. The average price target represents an increase of 65.01% from its latest reported closing price of $5.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NIO is 131,610MM, an increase of 107.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIOIF is 0.24%, an increase of 3.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.05% to 47,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,994K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,646K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 12.92% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,290K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,443K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 16.49% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,614K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 12.54% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 2,137K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 13.08% over the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,641K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 3.03% over the last quarter.

