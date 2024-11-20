JP Morgan Upgrades Newmont (SNSE:NEMCL)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Newmont (SNSE:NEMCL) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEMCL is 0.45%, an increase of 13.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 941,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 120,301K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 48,950K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,918K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 4.77% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 41,436K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,624K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 4.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,485K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 14.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,595K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,044K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.