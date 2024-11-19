JP Morgan Upgrades Newmont (NEM)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.46% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Newmont is $62.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.46% from its latest reported closing price of $42.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont is 11,605MM, a decrease of 31.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEM is 0.45%, an increase of 13.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 943,320K shares. The put/call ratio of NEM is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 120,301K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 48,950K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,918K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 4.77% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 43,624K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,864K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 21.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,485K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 14.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,595K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,044K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Newmont Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

