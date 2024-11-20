JP Morgan Upgrades Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:NEM)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:NEM) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.06% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is $93.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.44 to a high of $126.42. The average price target represents an increase of 43.06% from its latest reported closing price of $65.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 16,628MM, a decrease of 2.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 12.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEM is 0.54%, an increase of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.11% to 6,433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 1,717K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 968K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 7.91% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 950K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 24.36% over the last quarter.

KGIIX - KOPERNIK INTERNATIONAL FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 525K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IVVYX - Ivy International Core Equity Fund Class Y holds 393K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 18.30% over the last quarter.

