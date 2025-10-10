JP Morgan Upgrades NetEase, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NTES)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for NetEase, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:NTES) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.74% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NetEase, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $158.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.74% from its latest reported closing price of $151.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NetEase, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 119,443MM, an increase of 8.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 39.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetEase, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 9.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTES is 0.49%, an increase of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.64% to 64,707K shares. The put/call ratio of NTES is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ninety One UK holds 6,268K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,133K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,507K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 3,486K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 43.22% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 2,746K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 26.25% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 2,597K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,654K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 15.88% over the last quarter.

