JP Morgan Upgrades NetApp (NTAP)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for NetApp (NasdaqGS:NTAP) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.65% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for NetApp is 107.59. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.65% from its latest reported closing price of 116.50.

The projected annual revenue for NetApp is 6,860MM, an increase of 10.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

NetApp Declares $0.50 Dividend

On February 29, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2024 received the payment on April 24, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

The current dividend yield is 1.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,635 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetApp. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTAP is 0.23%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 212,558K shares. The put/call ratio of NTAP is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 14,505K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,710K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 10.61% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,205K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,262K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,484K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,542K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,292K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,291K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,255K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,303K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 80.12% over the last quarter.

Netapp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetApp, Inc. is an American hybrid cloud data services and data management company. NetApp offers cloud data services for management of applications and data both online and physically. n addition, the company offers application-aware data management service under the NetApp Astra name; and professional and support services, such as strategic consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, it provides assessment, design, implementation, and migration services.

