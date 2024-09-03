JP Morgan Upgrades M&T Bank (LSE:0JW2)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for M&T Bank (LSE:0JW2) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.65% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for M&T Bank is 183.18 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 127.83 GBX to a high of 230.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.65% from its latest reported closing price of 170.16 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for M&T Bank is 9,584MM, an increase of 9.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,727 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&T Bank. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JW2 is 0.27%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 163,995K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,452K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,425K shares , representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 86.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,717K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,684K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 1.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,266K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,222K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,846K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,780K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 12.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,282K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 0.75% over the last quarter.

