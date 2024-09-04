News & Insights

JP Morgan Upgrades M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock (MTB.PRJ)

September 04, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

September 04, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MTB.PRJ) from Neutral to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MTB.PRJ / M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,842K shares.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,702K shares.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 408K shares.

ACPSX - Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund holds 349K shares.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 346K shares.

