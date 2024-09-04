JP Morgan Upgrades M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock (MTB.PRH)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MTB.PRH) from Neutral to Overweight.

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTB.PRH is 0.29%, an increase of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 2,486K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 950K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRH by 7.55% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 424K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRH by 1.36% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 207K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRH by 0.91% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 207K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 12.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRH by 13.73% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 118K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRH by 10.00% over the last quarter.

