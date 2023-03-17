JP Morgan Upgrades Motorola Solutions (MSI)

On March 16, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.16% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Motorola Solutions is $298.55. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $334.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.16% from its latest reported closing price of $268.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Motorola Solutions is $9,644MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.31.

Motorola Solutions Declares $0.88 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $268.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 2.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,755K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,099K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 24.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,085K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,979K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 8.51% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,546K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 15.36% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,891K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,844K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 6.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,865K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,783K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 8.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorola Solutions. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSI is 0.43%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 171,711K shares. The put/call ratio of MSI is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Motorola Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.