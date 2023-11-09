JP Morgan Upgrades Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)

Fintel reports that on November 9, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.85% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Montrose Environmental Group is 47.18. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 82.85% from its latest reported closing price of 25.80.

The projected annual revenue for Montrose Environmental Group is 591MM, a decrease of 1.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montrose Environmental Group. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEG is 0.21%, a decrease of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 33,413K shares. The put/call ratio of MEG is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,255K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,865K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares, representing a decrease of 30.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,459K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,240K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 12.72% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,240K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 20.97% over the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve.

