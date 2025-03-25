JP Morgan Upgrades MINISO Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (MNSO)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for MINISO Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:MNSO) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.03% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for MINISO Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $23.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.72 to a high of $25.12. The average price target represents an increase of 27.03% from its latest reported closing price of $18.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MINISO Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 21,349MM, an increase of 25.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90, an increase of 114.37% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in MINISO Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNSO is 0.42%, an increase of 96.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 30,739K shares. The put/call ratio of MNSO is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT holds 9,202K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,210K shares , representing an increase of 43.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 99.28% over the last quarter.

M&G holds 3,998K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 124.30% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,086K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 78.29% over the last quarter.

Sequoia China Equity Partners holds 1,700K shares.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,319K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 28.95% over the last quarter.

MINISO Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MINISO is a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

