JP Morgan Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (LSE:0JZ0)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Martin Marietta Materials (LSE:0JZ0) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.87% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is 653.92 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 381.40 GBX to a high of 765.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.87% from its latest reported closing price of 595.16 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is 6,890MM, an increase of 5.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JZ0 is 0.31%, an increase of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 70,071K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,056K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,464K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,829K shares , representing an increase of 18.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,678K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares , representing an increase of 18.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 92.34% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,449K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares , representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,119K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 65.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.