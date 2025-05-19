JP Morgan Upgrades Marqeta (MQ)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Marqeta (NasdaqGS:MQ) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.47% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marqeta is $5.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.47% from its latest reported closing price of $5.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marqeta is 1,386MM, an increase of 162.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marqeta. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQ is 0.22%, an increase of 19.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 369,113K shares. The put/call ratio of MQ is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,097K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,169K shares , representing an increase of 55.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 28.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,860K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,229K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 20.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,631K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,779K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 24.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 12,919K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,296K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 11,745K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,570K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Marqeta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 36 countries globally.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.