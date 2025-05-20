JP Morgan Upgrades Marqeta (BMV:MQ)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Marqeta (BMV:MQ) from Neutral to Overweight.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,097K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,169K shares , representing an increase of 55.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 28.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,860K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,229K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 20.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,631K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,779K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 24.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 12,919K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,296K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 11,745K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,570K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 12.82% over the last quarter.

