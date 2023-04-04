JP Morgan Upgrades Macy's (M)

On April 3, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Macy's (NYSE:M) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.17% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macy's is $24.66. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.17% from its latest reported closing price of $18.80.

The projected annual revenue for Macy's is $25,011MM, a decrease of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.10.

Macy's Declares $0.17 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $18.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 1.78%, and the highest has been 22.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.90 (n=168).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 10,576K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,571K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 25.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,369K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,882K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 22.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,229K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,025K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 24.79% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 7,776K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,877K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 10.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,982K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,883K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 23.74% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 928 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macy's. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M is 0.19%, an increase of 19.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 247,198K shares. The put/call ratio of M is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

Macy`s Background Information

Macy's, Inc. is one of the nation's premier omni-channel fashion retailers. The company comprises three retail brands, Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Macy's, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

