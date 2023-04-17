JP Morgan Upgrades Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $67.15. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.43% from its latest reported closing price of $45.24.

The projected annual revenue for Lumentum Holdings is $2,013MM, an increase of 9.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legato Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

ISMD - Inspire Small holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 30.95% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 20.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 99.76% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 68K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 25.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 99.97% over the last quarter.

VMIDX - Mid Cap Index Fund holds 93K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 38.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.20%, a decrease of 18.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.41% to 72,770K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lumentum Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

