JP Morgan Upgrades Lumen Technologies (LSE:0HVP)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Lumen Technologies (LSE:0HVP) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.53% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lumen Technologies is 1.56 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 1.03 GBX to a high of 2.68 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 48.53% from its latest reported closing price of 3.03 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lumen Technologies is 14,400MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumen Technologies. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HVP is 0.06%, an increase of 15.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 715,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 47,061K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,962K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,779K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVP by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 30,809K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,304K shares , representing an increase of 14.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVP by 9.21% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 27,822K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,890K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVP by 18.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,785K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,687K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVP by 21.16% over the last quarter.

