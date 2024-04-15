JP Morgan Upgrades Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lockheed Martin is 492.96. The forecasts range from a low of 383.80 to a high of $573.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of 453.09.

The projected annual revenue for Lockheed Martin is 68,533MM, an increase of 1.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.53.

Lockheed Martin Declares $3.15 Dividend

On January 23, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.15 per share ($12.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 received the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $3.15 per share.

At the current share price of $453.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 2.18%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is an increase of 139 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMT is 0.45%, a decrease of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 196,231K shares. The put/call ratio of LMT is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,781K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,843K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,638K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,687K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,394K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,387K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,031K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,935K shares, representing a decrease of 17.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,559K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,525K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

