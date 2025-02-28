JP Morgan Upgrades Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LI)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:LI) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.59% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $32.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.92 to a high of $43.41. The average price target represents an increase of 2.59% from its latest reported closing price of $31.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 227,554MM, an increase of 60.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LI is 0.32%, an increase of 12.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 79,486K shares. The put/call ratio of LI is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,801K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,701K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 7,481K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,644K shares , representing a decrease of 42.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 32.91% over the last quarter.

Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership holds 7,227K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares , representing a decrease of 3.94%.

Viking Global Investors holds 4,594K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares , representing an increase of 54.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 83.82% over the last quarter.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 3,509K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Li Auto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and delivered over 33,500 Li ONEs as of December 31, 2020. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

