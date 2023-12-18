JP Morgan Upgrades Kyndryl Holdings (KD)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.76% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is 21.16. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.76% from its latest reported closing price of 19.46.

The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is 16,184MM, a decrease of 3.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 895 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 6.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.10%, an increase of 18.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.90% to 189,762K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 14,525K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,328K shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,743K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,540K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 39.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,154K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,211K shares, representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 28.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,119K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,117K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 18.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,890K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,874K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kyndryl, empowering progress while modernizing and managing the world’s mission-critical systems and services. Kyndryl is committed to the health and continuous improvement of the vital systems at the heart of the digital economy. With our partners and thousands of customers, Kyndryl co-creates solutions to help enterprises reach their peak digital performance. Its world has never been more alive with opportunities.

