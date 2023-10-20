JP Morgan Upgrades Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - (KNX)

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - (NYSE:KNX) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.26% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - is 61.60. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.26% from its latest reported closing price of 45.88.

The projected annual revenue for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - is 7,268MM, an increase of 4.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - Declares $0.14 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on September 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $45.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.83%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1026 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNX is 0.31%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 166,729K shares. The put/call ratio of KNX is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,784K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,706K shares, representing a decrease of 33.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 399.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,885K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,958K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 7.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,771K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,733K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 8.66% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 4,045K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 1.02% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,949K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,001K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Swift Transportation Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

