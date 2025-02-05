JP Morgan Upgrades Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.82% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Janus Henderson Group is $46.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 5.82% from its latest reported closing price of $44.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Janus Henderson Group is 1,896MM, a decrease of 18.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Henderson Group. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 9.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHG is 0.24%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 171,622K shares. The put/call ratio of JHG is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 31,868K shares representing 20.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,936K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,282K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,206K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,552K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,848K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,969K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,446K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,409K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

