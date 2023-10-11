JP Morgan Upgrades Iris Energy (IREN)

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 258.72% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iris Energy is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 258.72% from its latest reported closing price of 3.27.

The projected annual revenue for Iris Energy is 153MM, an increase of 103.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iris Energy. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IREN is 0.58%, a decrease of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.58% to 13,251K shares. The put/call ratio of IREN is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Investment Management holds 2,633K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 46.46% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,592K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 83.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 670.60% over the last quarter.

VGI Partners holds 1,421K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares, representing an increase of 16.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 102.49% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,310K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 934K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 85.09% over the last quarter.

Iris Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network. Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets entry into regions where there are low-cost, abundant and attractive renewable energy sources, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy owns its electrical infrastructure and data centers, providing security and operational control over its assets. Iris Energy also focuses on grid-connected power access which helps to ensure it is able to utilize a reliable, long-term supply of power Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

