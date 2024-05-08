JP Morgan Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.89% Downside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is 89.72. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.89% from its latest reported closing price of 94.33.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is 13,318MM, an increase of 17.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 20, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 22, 2024 received the payment on April 10, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,396 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.37%, an increase of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.95% to 267,884K shares. The put/call ratio of IFF is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Winder Pte. holds 25,356K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 15,441K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,010K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,963K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 6.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,236K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,134K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,788K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,914K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 7.22% over the last quarter.

International Flavors & Fragrances Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

