JP Morgan Upgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.72% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries is 253.41. The forecasts range from a low of 189.88 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.72% from its latest reported closing price of 203.19.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Ingalls Industries is 11,038MM, an increase of 1.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.28.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares $1.24 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share ($4.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 received the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.24 per share.

At the current share price of $203.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.12%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 2.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HII is 0.20%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 40,662K shares. The put/call ratio of HII is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,428K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,438K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares, representing an increase of 32.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 1,556.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,243K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,144K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 59.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 153.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,030K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

