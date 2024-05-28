JP Morgan Upgrades Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Huntington Bancshares (NasdaqGS:HBAN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.63% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares is 15.89. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from its latest reported closing price of 13.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares is 8,193MM, an increase of 21.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBAN is 0.19%, an increase of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 1,326,650K shares. The put/call ratio of HBAN is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 56,429K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,848K shares , representing an increase of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 56,176K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,642K shares , representing an increase of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 50.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 50,734K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,995K shares , representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 53.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 50,405K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,832K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 90.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,301K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,980K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 full-service branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.