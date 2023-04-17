JP Morgan Upgrades HP (HPQ)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for HP (NYSE:HPQ) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HP is $30.03. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 0.69% from its latest reported closing price of $29.82.

The projected annual revenue for HP is $57,802MM, a decrease of 3.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUSL - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF holds 178K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 0.94% over the last quarter.

GLDNX - Great Lakes Disciplined Equity Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 95.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 56.41% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 27.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 36.53% over the last quarter.

Argyle Capital Management holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - Multimanager Technology Portfolio Class IA holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 1.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1841 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.26%, an increase of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 877,337K shares. The put/call ratio of HPQ is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

HP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze.

