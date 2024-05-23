JP Morgan Upgrades Hasbro (HAS)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Hasbro (NasdaqGS:HAS) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.50% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hasbro is 70.89. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of 60.33.

The projected annual revenue for Hasbro is 6,698MM, an increase of 40.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hasbro. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.15%, an increase of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 223,230K shares. The put/call ratio of HAS is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,840K shares representing 15.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 21,735K shares representing 15.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,397K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 0.54% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 18,977K shares representing 13.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,234K shares representing 10.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,381K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 0.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,920K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hasbro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

