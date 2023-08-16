JP Morgan Upgrades Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.70% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy is 132.09. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.70% from its latest reported closing price of 112.23.

The projected annual revenue for Gulfport Energy is 1,564MM, a decrease of 9.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 16.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPOR is 0.36%, an increase of 12.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 20,733K shares. The put/call ratio of GPOR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Point Capital holds 8,605K shares representing 46.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 1,603K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares, representing a decrease of 31.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 54.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,028K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing a decrease of 34.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 89.48% over the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors holds 709K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 602K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds non- core assets that include an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC.

