JP Morgan Upgrades Guild Holdings (GHLD)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.56% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Guild Holdings is $16.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 18.56% from its latest reported closing price of $13.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Guild Holdings is 1,100MM, a decrease of 5.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guild Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHLD is 0.47%, an increase of 101.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.88% to 6,426K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bayview Asset Management holds 1,596K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares , representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 135.87% over the last quarter.

Bridges Investment Management holds 705K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 675K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 629K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 482K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Guild Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Co. is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender offering a wide range of residential mortgage products and local in-house processing, underwriting and funding. Its collegial and entrepreneurial culture enables it to deliver unsurpassed levels of customer service. Having been through every economic cycle, the company has grown 15-fold since 2007, and now has more than 4,000 employees and 344 branch and satellite offices in 29 states. Guild's highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, low down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. The company generated $15.94 billion in loan volume in 2017, as compared to $1.23 billion in 2007. In addition, Guild services more than 190,000 loans, which totaled $38.55 billion in 2017. It has correspondent banking relationships with credit unions and community banks in 47 states.

