JP Morgan Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (PAC)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:PAC) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.57% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () is $210.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $205.80 to a high of $220.54. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.57% from its latest reported closing price of $232.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 30,095MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAC is 0.27%, an increase of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.12% to 9,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,102K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 42.23% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 932K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares , representing an increase of 26.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 813K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 74.59% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 776K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares , representing an increase of 14.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 55.59% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 496K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., known as GAP, is a Mexican airport operator headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

