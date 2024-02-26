JP Morgan Upgrades Gap (GPS)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Gap (NYSE:GPS) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.11% Downside

As of February 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gap is 18.85. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.11% from its latest reported closing price of 19.45.

The projected annual revenue for Gap is 16,166MM, an increase of 8.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gap. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 17.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPS is 0.14%, an increase of 55.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 280,298K shares. The put/call ratio of GPS is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 37,091K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,338K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 84.34% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,878K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,730K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 20.28% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 10,625K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,455K shares, representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 91.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,752K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,747K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 23.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,106K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 24.54% over the last quarter.

Gap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites.

