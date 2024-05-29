JP Morgan Upgrades Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (FUTU)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:FUTU) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.00% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 73.06. The forecasts range from a low of 48.62 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.00% from its latest reported closing price of 76.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 10,507MM, an increase of 16.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUTU is 0.20%, an increase of 17.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.83% to 29,116K shares. The put/call ratio of FUTU is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aspex Management holds 4,311K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing an increase of 65.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 164.77% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 2,220K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 46.21% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 1,058K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. holds 934K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 887K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 37.04% over the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Futu Holdings Limited is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futubull, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.