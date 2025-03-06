JP Morgan Upgrades Full Truck Alliance Co. - Depositary Receipt () (YMM)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Full Truck Alliance Co. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:YMM) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.15% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. - Depositary Receipt () is $13.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.15% from its latest reported closing price of $13.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Full Truck Alliance Co. - Depositary Receipt () is 2,399MM, a decrease of 78.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 12.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YMM is 1.48%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.40% to 705,324K shares. The put/call ratio of YMM is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 51,731K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,262K shares , representing an increase of 45.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMM by 25.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 37,875K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,492K shares , representing an increase of 27.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMM by 70.50% over the last quarter.

First Beijing Investment holds 31,242K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,741K shares , representing an increase of 56.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMM by 163.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 30,048K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,002K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMM by 89.93% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 26,085K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares , representing an increase of 80.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMM by 546.42% over the last quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is a leading digital freight platform, connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services including freight listing service, freight brokerage service and online transaction service. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas stations operators. With a mission to make logistics better, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce carbon footprint for the planet.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.