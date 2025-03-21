JP Morgan Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (SWX:FCX)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Freeport-McMoRan (SWX:FCX) from Neutral to Overweight.

There are 2,419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.34%, an increase of 1,437.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 1,431,732K shares.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 77,313K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,406K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 30.05% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 59,365K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,409K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 25.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,039K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,513K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 25.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,896K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,631K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 25.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,886K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,150K shares , representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 6.87% over the last quarter.

