JP Morgan Upgrades Five Below (LSE:0IPD)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Five Below (LSE:0IPD) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.48% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Five Below is 99.69 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 73.67 GBX to a high of 140.92 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 47.48% from its latest reported closing price of 189.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is 3,657MM, a decrease of 5.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IPD is 0.22%, an increase of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 68,796K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,604K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,339K shares , representing a decrease of 20.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,420K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 24.43% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,320K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares , representing an increase of 46.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 118.07% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,200K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,783K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 18.18% over the last quarter.

