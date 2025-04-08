JP Morgan Upgrades Five Below (BMV:FIVE)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Five Below (BMV:FIVE) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVE is 0.36%, an increase of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 77,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,604K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,339K shares , representing a decrease of 20.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,420K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 24.43% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,320K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares , representing an increase of 46.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 118.07% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,200K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,783K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 18.18% over the last quarter.

