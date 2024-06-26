JP Morgan Upgrades FedEx (FDX)

Fintel reports that on June 26, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.08% Upside

As of June 12, 2024, the average one-year price target for FedEx is 315.56. The forecasts range from a low of 212.10 to a high of $368.55. The average price target represents an increase of 23.08% from its latest reported closing price of 256.38.

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The projected annual revenue for FedEx is 97,098MM, an increase of 10.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,667 funds or institutions reporting positions in FedEx. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.43%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 223,974K shares. The put/call ratio of FDX is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 13,520K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,573K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 12,890K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,903K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 7.79% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,956K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,831K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,667K shares , representing an increase of 24.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 37.01% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,534K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,546K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Fedex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $75 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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